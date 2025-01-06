The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Roof of sports complex collapses in Tralee amid heavy snow
THE TRALEE SPORTS Complex, a regional sports and swimming facility with almost 1,500 members, will remain closed to the public after a section of main roof collapsed under snow earlier today.
The complex is home to Basketball Superleague side Garvey’s Warriors.
The main roof collapsed internally into the hall itself, chair of the complex, Jim Finucane said.
There was substantial damage to the main sports hall, although the pools appeared to be unaffected, he said.
Used by clubs and schools, the Tralee Sports Complex has over 100,000 visits annually. The damage is being assessed, Finucane said.
Written by Anne Lucey and Olivia Kelleher and posted on TheJournal.ie
Cold Snap Cork Kerry Tralee Weather