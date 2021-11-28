Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 28 November 2021
Rookie quarterback stars as New England Patriots ease to sixth straight victory

Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes in the win over the Tennessee Titans.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 10:54 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NEW England Patriots made it six straight victories as they saw off the Tennessee Titans 36-13 at Gillette Stadium to sit 8-4 at the top of AFC East.

The Titans, still without key man Derrick Henry following his foot surgery, suffered a second successive loss, having looked to be in the game as they trailed only 16-13 at half-time.

Patriots’ rookie quarterback Mac Jones delivered a solid performance with two touchdown passes, completing 23 passes for 310 yards, while the defence also produced four turnovers.

Leonard Fournette scored four touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 38-31 with a dramatic late show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tom Brady helped push his side on with a 75-yard drive as Fournette ran into the end zone with only 20 seconds left and Ryan Succop converted the extra point.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10 at Paul Brown Stadium to move 7-4 in the AFC North.

Running back Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and also scored two touchdowns to leave the Steelers now without a victory from their past three matches.

The New York Jets inflicted another defeat on the Houston Texans with a 21-14 win at the NRG Stadium.

The Texans slumped to a fourth loss in the last five matches and a ninth of the season as fit-again Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and also ran in to score a touchdown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a third straight defeat as the Atlanta Falcons won 21-14 at TIAA Bank Field.

Cordarrelle Patterson marked his return from an ankle injury with two touchdowns to give Atlanta a first victory in three weeks as they prepare to next face Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay.

The Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to four games with a 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle made nine catches to return a season’s best 137 yards and also scored a touchdown.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes as the Dolphins – who suffered a seven-match losing run earlier in the campaign – continued their resurgence.

At the MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants produced a strong defensive display as they saw off the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7.

Chris Myarick went over for a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter, while Graham Gano kicked two field goals from 35 and 39 yards.

