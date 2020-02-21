This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rooney marks 500th league appearance with panenka

The former Manchester United player put Derby ahead before Aleksandar Mitrovic found the net for Fulham.

By AFP Friday 21 Feb 2020, 11:22 PM
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode
Rooney scores from the penalty spot.
Image: Tim Goode

WAYNE ROONEY CELEBRATED his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby on Friday.

Former Manchester United star Rooney, the England national side’s all-time leading goalscorer, struck from the penalty spot after Tim Ream handled early in the second half at Pride Park when he cheekily chipped the ball over Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

But Mitrovic, the Championship’s top scorer, volleyed in Aboubakar Kamara’s cross for his 22nd goal of the season 17 minutes from time to earn Fulham a draw and lift the London club within two points of second-placed Leeds in the race for automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

Tweet by @Derby County Source: Derby County/Twitter

Only the top two sides at the end of the regular season are guaranteed a place in English football’s top flight, with the other promotion place decided by a series of play-off matches involving the teams finishing in third to sixth positions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

