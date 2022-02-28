Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Monday 28 February 2022
Advertisement

'Beggan had a nightmare of a day. I'd blame him for the three goals'

The Monaghan keeper was stranded for a number of Kerry’s goals on Sunday.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 28 Feb 2022, 8:14 PM
27 minutes ago 1,832 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5696995
File photo of Monaghan’s Rory Beggan.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
File photo of Monaghan’s Rory Beggan.
File photo of Monaghan’s Rory Beggan.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

KERRY RUTHLESSLY EXPOSED Monaghan’s tactic of allowing Rory Beggan roam from his goals on Sunday as they ran in three goals in the Division 1 clash. 

The Farney fly goalkeeper endured a difficult afternoon in Iniskeen.

For Kerry’s first three-pointer of the day, Beggan advanced quickly as Kerry attacked but he was easily rounded by Clifford who slotted home.

Then a loose Darren Hughes pass to Beggan near the halfway line was intercepted by Sean O’Shea and delivered into the path of David Clifford to roll into an empty net. 

Kerry’s third goal arrived when Beggan’s kick-out was gathered by Jack Barry and quickly transferred to Sean O’Shea.

Spotting the goalkeeper off his line, O’Shea dispatched a kick over Beggan’s head to raise Kerry’s third green flag and leave them 15 points clear with 11 minutes still to play. 

“Beggan had a nightmare of a day,” said Marc Ó Sé on this week’s episode of The42 GAA Weekly. 

“We’ve seen this happen before. I’ve seen Niall Morgan in Killarney last year having a nightmare, everything fell apart for him and he was the hero at the end of the year winning the All-Ireland.

“It doesn’t give me any pleasure to say it – I’d actually blame Beggan for the three goals.

“For the first one, I could see what he was doing. Maybe he goes down and pulls the player he risks the black card but I thought he could have done better for that one. And obviously the two mistakes after that.

“It’s very disappointing for him but he’s a very good goalkeeper and he’ll definitely learn from that,” he continued.

“It’s okay when if you’re soloing the ball out the field, but in this situation with Beggan was just a loss of concentration. Losing the ball, you shouldn’t be doing it at that level.”

Referencing Aaron O’Neill’s marauding runs for Kildare against Dublin, Ó Sé said defences should be better set-up to cover for a sweeper keeper when they’re caught out. 

“It’s a feature of the game now, goalkeepers are doing it. We see Armagh, they had an outfield player Ethan Rafferty in the goal.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think that might be the Kieran Donaghy influence as well because Austin Stacks are doing it with Wayne Guthrie in goal, he’s a midfielder and was in with Kerry for a while. He’s in goal now with the Stacks. It’s a hard one to get right. 

“If you’re going back and looking at the last nine or 10 games and it’s a case that Beggan has been very influential (with his attacking involvements) then you keep going.

“But you still have to question when they do lose the ball there, how come there’s only one-on-one inside. It’s very risky. You make the contest with Kildare, when Aaron O’Neill went up they did have bodies back.

“Monaghan in fairness do normally defend well. Rory Beggan and Banty will be disappointed at that.”

To listen to the full episode, go to members.the42.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie