Beggan and Jackson back Stateside for another nibble at the NFL cherry

THE NFL DREAM lives on for Monaghan’s Rory Beggan and Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson, as news has emerged that they are due to take part in upcoming tryouts.

While Charlie Smyth of Mayobridge and Down has already secured a three-year contract with New Orleans Saints in March, the other contenders have been left in a limbo.

However, Beggan will be going to train with the Carolina Panthers, while Jackson will head north to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both were part of the NFL International Player Pathway this year and pisted strong numbers at the NFL Combine.

Beggan subsequently returned to play with Monaghan in their Ulster championship defeat to Cavan, and Jackson had returned to Wicklow duty.

The NFL player draft was held recently, and that was expected to through some clarity on their respective situations. Under the rules of the NFL, all franchises must now have one International Player on their roster.