Beggan named on Monaghan bench for Ulster championship opener

MONAGHAN GOALKEEPER RORY Beggan has been named among the substitutes for their Ulster SFC clash with Cavan after returning home from participating in the NFL International Player Pathway.

Beggan, who missed the league campaign, was one of three GAA players and 16 participants on the trial programme hoping to earn a spot on an NFL roster. The Monaghan shotstopper was aiming to be selected as a kicker, and footage cirulating online suggested he was making a positive impression. He hit ten successful kicks out of ten at a Pro Day tryout in Florida last month in front of a group of NFL scouts.

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey said recently that Beggan was set to miss the rest of their season as a result, but the Scotstown man has been listed on the bench for their first championship outing this Saturday.

Darren McConnell, who has been starting in Beggan’s absence during the league, has been named to line up between the sticks again when they welcome Cavan to St Tiernach’s Park on Sunday afternoon.

📣TEAM NEWS



Monaghan Senior Manager Vinny Corey has announced his team ahead of the @UlsterGAA Senior Championship Preliminary Round match between Monaghan & Cavan this Sunday @activ8energies @McAreeEng @MoffettAuto Shoe City pic.twitter.com/Inbbv8OGXF — @monaghangaa (@monaghangaa) April 5, 2024

Elsewhere, Mayo manager Kevin McStay has opted to go with a strong team for his side’s trip to New York for their Connacht SFC opener. Aidan O’Shea will make a record 85th championship appearance for the side, while Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue complete the full-forward line.

Kevin McStay and his management team have named their Mayo Senior Football team for Sunday's Connacht GAA Quarter final Championship game against New York.



📖 Read all team news here ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/IXe1loo0Xp pic.twitter.com/cJuwVi6Utu — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) April 5, 2024

Monaghan (v Cavan)

1. Darren McConnell [Cluain Tiobraid]

2. Ryan Wylie [Beal Átha Beithe], 3. Kieran Duffy [Leachtain], 4. Ryan O’Toole [An Bhoth],

5. Karl O’Connell [Tigh Thalainn], 6. Killian Lavelle [Cluain Tiobraid], 7. Conor McCarthy [An Bhoth],

8. Gary Mohan [Inis Caoin], 11. Michael Hamill [Scairbh Na Gcaorach], 12. Jason Irwin [Eodhroim],

13. David Garland [Domhnach Maighean], 14. Jack McCarron [An Bhoth], 15. Conor McManus [Cluain Tiobraid]

Subs:

16. Rory Beggan

17. Thomas McPhillips

18. Stephen Mooney

19. Seán Jones

20. Joel Wilson

21. Micheál Bannigan

22. Darragh McElearney

23. Kevin Loughran

24. Barry McBennett

25. Micheál McCarville

26. Colm Lennon

Mayo (v New York)

1. Colm Reape [Knockmore]

2. Jack Coyne [Balyhaunis], 3. Rory Brickenden [Westport], 4. Sam Callinan [Ballina Stephenites]

5. Paddy Durcan [Castlebar Mitchels], 6. Stephen Coen [Hollymount Carramore], 7. Eoghan McLaughlin [Westport]

8. David McBrien [Ballaghaderreen], 9. Matthew Ruane [Breaffy]

10. Bob Touhy[Castlebar Mitchels], 11. Fergal Boland [Aghamore], 12. Jack Carney [Kilmeena]

13. Aidan O’Shea [Breaffy], 14. Tommy Conroy[The Neale], 15. R O’Donoghue [Béal an Mhuirthead].

Subs:

Rob Hennelly [Raheny] Aaron McDonnell [Ballinrobe] Cillian O’Connor [Ballintubber] Conor Hunt [Aghamore] Conor McStay Ballina [Stephenites] Darren McHale [Knockmore] Enda Hession [Garrymore] Fenton Kelly [Davitts] Michael Plunkett [Ballintubber] Padraig O’Hora [Ballina Stephenites] Paul Towey [Charlestown Sarsfield]

