'I want to succeed' - Rory Beggan one of four Irish athletes on NFL trial programme

MONAGHAN GOALKEEPER RORY Beggan is one of three GAA players among the 16 participants in this year’s NFL International Player Pathway.
He is joined by Mark Jackson of Wicklow and Down’s Charlie Smyth, while Darragh Leader, the former full-back with Connacht Rugby, also earned a slot on the the IPP program, which was established in 2017 with the aim of giving international athletes the chance to ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Beggan, Smyth and Jackson will try to make the grade as kickers, while Leader is a prospective punter. Gloucester and Wales released Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Louis Rees-Zammit this week to “pursue his dream” of a career in American Football.
The GAA players will miss a substantial portion of the National League, at least, as they begin training in Florida this month at IMG Academy and will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL club scouts in March.
Beggan told Pro Football Ireland he wants to be one of the 32 best kickers in the world. “That’s why I’m going here,” he said. “I want to succeed.”
Since its inception, 37 international players have signed with NFL teams, with 18 IPP athletes currently on NFL rosters.
Five players – Jordan Mailata, Jakob Johnson, Efe Obada, Sammis Reyes and David Bada – have seen active rosters with the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.
At the conclusion of training camp, the group of 16 IPP athletes will be eligible to fill a 17th practice squad roster spot across any of the 32 teams — an additional spot reserved for an international player — following the rule change beginning with the 2024 season applicable to athletes outside of the United States and Canada.