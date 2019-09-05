'One woman was in tears saying it was the last time I would walk off the pitch'

IT HAS BEEN an undeniably difficult pre-season period for Rory Best, whose position in the team and as captain has come under intense scrutiny amid fitness issues and off-colour performances.

Best, as hooker, was the fall guy for the complete malfunction of Ireland’s lineout at Twickenham a fortnight ago, leading to criticism and debate over whether the 37-year-old remains first-choice in Joe Schmidt’s starting XV.

But with the chosen 31 now confirmed and Ireland’s opening game against Scotland approaching on the horizon, Best has been able to focus all his energies on his much talked about swansong, starting with a final appearance at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday [KO 2pm, RTÉ 2/Channel 4].

The Ulster hooker will lead Ireland out for the final time on home soil as he wins his 120th international cap, in a game that will also see Schmidt bid farewell to Lansdowne Road.

“It’s not something I’ve really given a lot of thought,” the captain said of the significance of Saturday.

“It wasn’t until I walked off the pitch today and, as always, there are a few of the same faces that greet us coming off the training pitch. One woman in particular, she was in tears and saying it was the last time I would walk off the Carton House pitch.

“I hadn’t really given that any thought because, for me, it is about focusing on the next game. Look, when it comes to it after the game the realisation of the last game at the Aviva might hit home properly but it is important for me and the team that that doesn’t affect the preparation.

“It will be a really big occasion when I look back upon it and I am sure the family will feel it a lot more than I do in the build up to the game.

“Ultimately, it is about making sure that as a team we perform and take a massive step forward, put ourselves in the best possible position as we get on that flight to Japan on Wednesday and Scotland becomes the next target.”

Best, however, is adamant he won’t let the emotion of the occasion get in the way of the team’s needs, as a near full-strength Ireland bid to fine-tune their preparations for Japan in their final warm-up outing.

Best in training on Thursday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Now that the squad is confirmed, Schmidt has deployed a strong hand for the rematch with Wales in Dublin, with the likes of Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw set for their first appearances of pre-season, while Cian Healy starts after overcoming an ankle injury.

“When you get down to that 31 it is funny how taking eight, nine, 10 players out of it there is just so much more room and you can get into your smaller groups that bit easier,” Best continues.

“And, ultimately, you know that barring injuries on Saturday that it is the 31 players and the management that are going to take us to the World Cup and, with that, you get a bit of confidence and an extra spring in your step among the players there.

It’s a great time to be around the squad because you don’t feel that sword hanging over your head anymore. You know that you are in and you can just role up the sleeves and get on with producing the best that we can this Saturday and two weeks on Sunday [against Scotland].

Best added: “We are certainly ready to play on Saturday and that is the first thing for us, to get the last game of the calendar year at the Aviva and the last game before we go so we are looking forward to putting in a performance.

“There are a few boys coming in for their first game. They have added a bit of energy to training as well. First and foremost, it’s this Saturday. We are always looking forward.

“We know we are never as good as people say we are and the flip side is we know that we are never as bad as people say we are. We always try to get better and a week ago on Monday past we were more disappointed than anyone after the England game. I know a lot was written but I can tell you the biggest disappointment was within the team room at Carton House and we just made sure that we got a few things addressed that we probably felt weren’t going the way we wanted and give ourselves something to hang our hat on.

“We will see this Saturday and into the World Cup whether we really take ownership of that.”

