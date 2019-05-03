Best in harness for final home match with Ulster, but Stockdale misses out on Connacht clash

ULSTER CAPTAIN RORY Best has shaken off an ankle knock to lead his province in Saturday’s Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht (kick-off 17.35, eir Sport).
With the Ireland skipper set to hang up his boots after this year’s World Cup, Best will hope to prolong his playing time with Ulster by helping his side to victory. However, tomorrow will mark his final match at Ravenhill with the semi-final and final set for Glasgow.
However, star wing Jacob Stockdale will not feature in the knockout tie as he has failed to recover from a hamstring issue. Rob Lyttle instead fills the left wing berth of a young back three completed by Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune.
Among the wholesale changes from the win over Leinster, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee return to bolster the pack behind Best, who will pack down between Eric O’Sullivan and Ross Kane.
On the bench, Darren Cave will also wave farewell to the Kingspan Stadium ahead of his summer retirement, while Sean Reidy has passed through return to play protocols after failing a HIA in the wake of being headbutted by Fergus McFadden last Saturday.
Ulster (v Connacht)
15. Mike Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best
3. Ross Kane
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements
16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Darren Cave
23. Angus Kernohan
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
