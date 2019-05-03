This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Best in harness for final home match with Ulster, but Stockdale misses out on Connacht clash

Ulster’s powerful wing has been struggling with a hamstring issue in recent weeks.

By Sean Farrell Friday 3 May 2019, 12:11 PM
16 minutes ago 415 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4618373

ULSTER CAPTAIN RORY Best has shaken off an ankle knock to lead his province in Saturday’s Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht (kick-off 17.35, eir Sport).

Rory Best File photo of Best in training. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

With the Ireland skipper set to hang up his boots after this year’s World Cup, Best will hope to prolong his playing time with Ulster by helping his side to victory. However, tomorrow will mark his final match at Ravenhill with the semi-final and final set for Glasgow.

However, star wing Jacob Stockdale will not feature in the knockout tie as he has failed to recover from a hamstring issue. Rob Lyttle instead fills the left wing berth of a young back three completed by Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune.

Jacob Stockdale consoles Luke Marshall Stockdale last featured against Edinburgh in mid April. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Among the wholesale changes from the win over Leinster, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee return to bolster the pack behind Best, who will pack down between Eric O’Sullivan and Ross Kane.

On the bench, Darren Cave will also wave farewell to the Kingspan Stadium ahead of his summer retirement, while Sean Reidy has passed through return to play protocols after failing a HIA in the wake of being headbutted by Fergus McFadden last Saturday.

Ulster (v Connacht)

15. Mike Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best
3. Ross Kane
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Darren Cave
23. Angus Kernohan

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

