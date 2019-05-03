Best in harness for final home match with Ulster, but Stockdale misses out on Connacht clash

ULSTER CAPTAIN RORY Best has shaken off an ankle knock to lead his province in Saturday’s Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht (kick-off 17.35, eir Sport).

File photo of Best in training. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

With the Ireland skipper set to hang up his boots after this year’s World Cup, Best will hope to prolong his playing time with Ulster by helping his side to victory. However, tomorrow will mark his final match at Ravenhill with the semi-final and final set for Glasgow.

However, star wing Jacob Stockdale will not feature in the knockout tie as he has failed to recover from a hamstring issue. Rob Lyttle instead fills the left wing berth of a young back three completed by Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune.

Stockdale last featured against Edinburgh in mid April. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Among the wholesale changes from the win over Leinster, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee return to bolster the pack behind Best, who will pack down between Eric O’Sullivan and Ross Kane.

On the bench, Darren Cave will also wave farewell to the Kingspan Stadium ahead of his summer retirement, while Sean Reidy has passed through return to play protocols after failing a HIA in the wake of being headbutted by Fergus McFadden last Saturday.

Ulster (v Connacht)

15. Mike Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rory Best

3. Ross Kane

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Andy Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Darren Cave

23. Angus Kernohan

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: