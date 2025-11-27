RORY BEST IS having to hit the ground running with his new role as General Manager at Ulster with player retention and recruitment being top of his already bulging inbox.

The former Grand Slam winning skipper with Ireland has taken on the job from the long-serving Bryn Cunningham who has departed and though he has much work to do, as the province emerge from a challenging period on and off the pitch, Best has emphasised that he intends to build on already well constructed foundations at the Affidea Stadium.

Best, who retired from the game six years ago, will also be bringing some business nous picked up from working for global insurance brokers The Ardonagh Group, based in London, and feels ready for the challenges coming his way.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep the best talent in this province, that are from this province,” said Best who made over 200 appearances for Ulster between 2004 and 2019.

“We’ve got to make sure that when we recruit, we recruit smart and we have to keep trying to improve that squad and it’s not just about improving the frontline teams.

Advertisement

“I think it’s about recognizing the good work that’s been done in and around the province but then looking at that and not being afraid to ask questions. How do we do it better? Judging ourselves on what have we done to make sure that talent keeps coming through and that talent that’s there.

“Have we hit the ceiling? If we have hit the ceiling, then how do we make sure that we bring players through with a higher ceiling?”

Best continued by pointing out that his arrival in or around the mid-season point means that though there will be some watching brief, he will be dealing directly with working on the squad for next season.

“From what I can see there are a lot of good things going on and my thing is now get that bit that’s right in front of me knocked off.

“Priority number one is to look at the squad for next season and then we can start to get our head up and go ‘right how do we move forward, how do we continue to move forward and how do we change the things and look at them from a different viewpoint.

“When I look at myself from six years ago, I have a very different view on business and very different view on rugby than I had when I first retired.

“As I get into this job, it’s actually digging into what the core of Ulster Rugby is.”

Meanwhile, new arrival Angus Bell will not feature for Ulster’s return to URC action on Friday evening when hosting Benetton Rugby, but head coach Richie Murphy has been impressed by the Wallaby prop’s first few days in Belfast.

“He was in on Monday and has got time to now settle in around Belfast,” said Murphy.

“He won’t play this weekend but hopefully will be available next week,” the Ulster head coach added with loosehead prop Bell seemingly being lined up to make his debut in the European Challenge Cup opener at home with Racing 92.

“There are no issues (with him) after playing so much international rugby, and he turned up (in Belfast) beaming, a great personality, a lovely fella, and mad keen to make a difference, so it’ll be really exciting to see how he goes.”

Ulster will have Nick Timoney, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale all on duty after their return from Ireland camp, the only casualty from the November Test window being Stuart McCloskey which, in turn, has prompted utility back Stewart Moore to be recalled from his brief loan spell at Newcastle with Michael Lowry also out of consideration this weekend.