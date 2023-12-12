Kieran McKenna's Ipswich take another step to Premier League with vital win

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U15 player of the year Rory Finneran became the youngest ever member of a Blackburn Rovers matchday squad as they moved to within two points of the play-offs with a 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Finneran has been at Ewood Park since the age of eight after the defensive midfielder also spent time with Manchester United, City and Burnley.

The 15-year-old was was an unused substitute on a night when Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men halted a two-game losing streak thanks to Arnor Sigurdsson’s fifth of the campaign in the 35th minute before Scott Wharton’s towering header early in the second half doubled their advantage.

However, they were made to work for the points thanks to a spirited response from the Robins who pulled a goal back in the 60th minute through senior Ireland international Mark Sykes’ close-range finish.

Liam Manning’s side could easily have come away with a share of the spoils but found Blackburn goalkeeper Leo Wahlstedt in inspired form and he made a hat-trick of late saves to thwart Irish midfielder Jason Knight.

Knight’s international teammate Alan Browne found the net after just three minutes as Preston North End won 3-1 away to Huddersfield Town. Will Keane was also on target in a victory that saw them move to within three points of West Brom in the play-offs places.

Jayson Molumby started for the Baggies in a 2-0 win over Rotherham United.

There are new leaders of the Championship after Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town replaced Leicester City at the top.

They came from behind to win 2-1 at Watford.

Yaser Asprilla’s early Hornets goal lengthened the odds on McKenna’s visitors getting the victory they required to overtake the Foxes, who host Millwall on Wednesday.

But George Hirst’s equaliser set up an entertaining contest that was settled in the 80th minute by Town captain Sam Morsy.

This win, combined with Sunderland beating Leeds United 1-0, sees McKenna’s men 10 points clear in the automatic promotion places.

- Additional reporting from PA Media