Huge boost for Shamrock Rovers as Rory Gaffney to sign new deal

RORY GAFFNEY HAS handed newly-crowned Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers a major boost by agreeing to a one-year extension with the club.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Rory Gaffney in action for Shamrock Rovers. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The 34-year-old striker has been a key figure for a Rovers side that has won the last four Premier Division titles.

And as they seek to complete five-in-a-row in 2025, Gaffney will be present to aid their cause. Despite speculation that the striker would be on the move, he has committed his future to another season at Tallaght Stadium.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Rory Gaffney and Leon Pohls celebrate after Shamrock Rovers lifted the LOI Premier Division trophy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The 42 understands that Gaffney has turned down offers from some of Shamrock Rovers biggest rivals, including an attempt from Derry City to lure the Galway native to the Brandywell.

Last season Gaffney was named the PFAI Players’ Player of the Year, scoring 14 goals in all competitions for Rovers.

Prior to joining Rovers, Gaffney’s career saw him have spells in England with Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers, Salford City and Walsall.

Elsewhere this evening Sligo Rovers have confirmed that manager John Russell will lead the club in the 2024 Premier Division season.

A statement from the club’s management committee read: “This has been a challenging and difficult season for all of our supporters and the wider club.

“We have faith in John to move the club forward. Our priority is to build a squad for the new season and have a much improved year in 2024.

“As a young manager John will take the experience of this season and use it to move the side in a positive direction.”