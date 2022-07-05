Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Advertisement

'I didn't mean to kick him in the face. Not at 2-0 up anyways. If I was 2-0 down maybe!'

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney insists there was no malice intended when he connected with a kick to the face of Gabriel Izquier Artiles

David Sneyd
By David Sneyd Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,713 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5808997
Rory Gaffney is dragged to the ground leading to the incident.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Rory Gaffney is dragged to the ground leading to the incident.
Rory Gaffney is dragged to the ground leading to the incident.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

RORY GAFFNEY INSISTED there was no malice intended when he connected with a kick to the face of Gabriel Izquier Artiles following a collision that saw both players end up on the ground.

The Shamrock Rovers striker put it in a man-of-the-match display as the Hoops cruised to a 3-0 win over Hibernians of Malta in the first leg of their first round Champions League qualifier.

Gaffney delivered two first-half assists, first for Ronan Finn and then Dylan Watts, before striking a killer third goal 12 minutes from time.

But there was controversy when he clashed with Izquier Artiles, with replay suggesting he could have easily have been shown a red instead of yellow.

“I definitely caught him, I didn’t mean to. I thought he was on me and I was trying to get him off me but he obviously dragged me to the floor,” Gaffney explained.

“I’ve got sent off once in my life and never meant to kick him in the face. I suppose I have kicked him but I didn’t go out to kick him in the face, not at 2-0 up anyways. If I was 2-0 down maybe.”

rory-gaffney-scores-a-goal Gaffney scores Rovers' third goal. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The Rovers front man was also keen to praise captain Finn and midfielder Watts for their finishes on the end of his assists.

“A great finish from Finner and unbelievable from Wattsy, he’s been brilliant the last few weeks. It wasn’t a great ball into the box but the way he opened up and finished it, he made it.”

His third goal sealed the win and, most likely, progress to a second-round qualifier with Ludogrets, who hold a 2-0 lead from their own first-leg.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“I was trying to pass to Wattsy, the defender never came across and I thought, ‘shit, I’ve to hit it here so thankfully it went in’. We were watching videos of Hibernians and you never know what they are like until you play against them.

“But I think after 20 minutes we kind of looked comfortable didn’t we? It’s nice to go over there with a lead, I’m sure it’s going to be warm over there so we’ll be able to sit in a bit more rather than go at it. They showed they were good on the break. Now we’ve a 3-0 lead, we don’t have to give them that space.

“I suppose if we take care of this tie, we kind of have a free hit at it don’t we, a free run. All we have to do is win two games out of four (including the Hibs game) and we make group stages isn’t it?

“We want to do it, this Conference League gives us clubs a chance to get a run in Europe because it’s difficult to make the Champions League and Europa League

“We’ve taken care of business tonight and just have to do it next week.”

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie