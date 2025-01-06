Rory Gallagher joins Naas senior football management team

FORMER DERRY GAA manager Rory Gallagher has joined the management team of Kildare senior football champions Naas.

Joe Murphy, who has steered the club to three straight county titles since his appointment as manager, has brought Gallagher into his backroom team for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

In May 2023, Gallagher stepped down as Derry manager in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher. The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated the allegations, and forwarded two files to Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service in 2022, but no charges were brought.

Prior to Paddy Tally’s appointment in Derry last November, Gallagher was linked with a high-profile return to the job, and said through his solicitor that he “fully intends to return to inter-county management in the near future”.

“At all stages of this process, our client has firmly and steadfastly denied his guilt and refuted all the allegations levelled against him,” Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law said at the time.

In a statement issued to the Irish Times, Naas GAA confirmed Gallagher’s appointment.

“Joe Murphy has been reappointed into the role of Naas senior football manager for 2025.

“Joe has confirmed that his management team will consist of Rory Gallagher, Pádraic Cribben, Kevin Martin, Martin Sweeney and Fionn Higgins.”