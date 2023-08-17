Rory McIlroy shares early lead at BMW Championship

RORY MCILROY HAS made a bright start at the BMW Championship, sharing the opening-day lead.

McIlroy carded a five-under 65 at Olympia Fields, Illinois, to sit atop the leaderboard alongside American Brian Harman.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala are a shot further back.

McIlroy shot birdies on the seventh, ninth, 10th, 15th and 17th in a superb showing.

Seamus Power is still in action, but well back after a difficult day.

