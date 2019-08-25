This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 26 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Steely McIlroy sees off Koepka challenge to win FedEx Cup and $15 million prize

The Northern Ireland golfer battled to a four-under 66 in Atlanta.

By AFP Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 10:53 PM
1 hour ago 6,472 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/4782070
Rory McIlroy.
Image: Curtis Compton
Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy.
Image: Curtis Compton

RORY MCILROY FIRED a four-under-par 66 to win the PGA Tour Championship and claim the $15 million FedEx Cup jackpot on Sunday.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy won the two titles for the second time following his win in 2016 after world number one Brooks Koepka suffered a final round collapse at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course.

McIlroy finished the tournament on 18 under, four shots clear of Xander Schauffele, who posted a closing 70 to finish on 14 under.

McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as the only player to win the FedEx Cup playoff series twice.

McIlroy, playing alongside Koepka in the final pairing, had started the final round one shot behind his partner.

Koepka had taken the lead earlier Sunday after the players returned to the course to complete the third round, which had been abandoned on Saturday after an electrical storm which injured six spectators.

Koepka finished the third round with a closing birdie for a two-under-par 68 to edge one shot clear of McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 15 under.

But Koepka’s third round momentum didn’t extend to the final round.

After matching McIlroy with an early birdie on the sixth, the American’s form deserted him with a double-bogey on the seventh while McIlroy snared his second birdie.

Although Koepka picked up a shot with a birdie on the eighth, a trio of bogeys on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes effectively ended his challenge.

McIlroy, who had birdied the 12th and 13th holes to move to four under for the day, gave the chasing pack hope after wobbling with bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.

However McIlroy gathered himself brilliantly on the 17th, rolling in a 15ft birdie putt before going on to reach the greenside bunker in two on the par-five 18th.

He made no mistake with his birdie putt to finish with a flourish.

Koepka meanwhile had to settle for a share of third place, his two-over-par 72 leaving alongside Justin Thomas on 13 under.

England’s Paul Casey was fifth on nine under after his final round 72, while Australia’s Adam Scott took sixth place on eight under after his four-under-par 66.

This year’s PGA Tour Championship was played under a revamped “staggered start” format in which players had been spotted strokes based on their position in the playoff standings.

Thomas had started the tournament with a score of 10 under, two ahead of Patrick Cantlay on eight under and three clear of Koepka, who began on seven under.

McIlroy meanwhile started five shots off the lead on five under.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie