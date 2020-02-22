This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy produces strong finish but slips three shots behind in Mexico

Three birdies in the last five holes saw McIlroy sign for a two-under-par 69. He’s three shots behind American leader Bryson DeChambeau.

By Press Association Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 9:57 AM
54 minutes ago 1,130 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5017803
A fan holds up a cutout depicting golfer Rory McIlroy in Mexico.
Image: AP/PA Images
A fan holds up a cutout depicting golfer Rory McIlroy in Mexico.
A fan holds up a cutout depicting golfer Rory McIlroy in Mexico.
Image: AP/PA Images

RORY MCILROY PRODUCED a strong finish to his second round at the WGC-Mexico Championship but still lost ground at Chapultepec Golf Club.

The world number one held a two-shot overnight lead but, with low scoring the order of the day, the Northern Irishman found himself one over par 13 holes into his round.

Three birdies in the last five holes saw McIlroy sign for a two-under-par 69, with his eight-under total three shots behind American leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Shane Lowry also shot a two-under 69 and is tied for 22nd at one under for the tournament. Graeme McDowell, meanwhile, is eight over after a second-round 74, albeit there is no cut.

“It was a lot of fun,” DeChambeau said after coming home in 29.

“Making those putts the way I did, striking the ball the way I did, it’s surely a joy out there.

“The confidence has got to be high. It is high and it’s a lot of fun to see putts finally going in. Overall everything is going pretty well, firing on all cylinders.”

Having kicked off his round with eight consecutive pars, McIlroy bogeyed the ninth but holed from 21 feet at the 12th to get the shot back.

A three-putt from 10 feet at the 13th cost him another dropped shot but the four-time major winner produced a superb approach at the 14th before holing from 16 feet at the 16th and 24 feet at the 17th to keep himself in contention.

“There’s a long way to go,” McIlroy said on the European Tour website.

“I just stayed patient and try to bide my time and made a couple of nice putts coming in, and I guess my patience was rewarded a little bit.”

DeChambeau made six gains in seven holes from the first – his 10th – en route to an eight-under 63 and 11 under halfway total.

That was one ahead of compatriot Patrick Reed (63) and South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen, who equalled the course record with a flawless 62 on his 30th birthday.

“The first thing I told my wife this morning: ‘Man, I feel really old’,” Van Rooyen said.

“But I guess I’m still quite young and what a way to kick off the 30th and shoot nine under. A little bit of a gift to myself.

“I’ve been working really hard on the game, as we all do, and things came together nicely today, so I’m happy.”

World number four Justin Thomas and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama share fourth on nine under after rounds of 66 and 64 respectively.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie