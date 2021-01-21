McIlroy roars into early lead at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

RORY MCILROY BEGAN 2021 with a bogey-free round of 64 to take an early lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship today.

McIlroy, appearing in his first competitive outing since last the Masters of last November, returned to the clubhouse one shot clear of Tyrrell Hatton. He made a lightning start, birdieing his first two holes before picking up further shots at holes six, eight, 10, 12, 15, and 18.

“It was a lovely way to start the year”, said McIlroy after his round, saying it was the best he putted on the course in his career so far.

McIlroy has never won the tournament before.

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, is six shots further back on two under after a round of 70, while Shane Lowry – who won the competition in 2019 – and Graeme McDowell teed off at 11am and 11.10am Irish time respectively.