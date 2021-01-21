BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

McIlroy roars into early lead at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

McIlroy shot a bogey-free 64 in his first appearance of the year.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 11:56 AM
32 minutes ago 437 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5331428
Rory McIlroy, file photo.
Image: Curtis Compton
Rory McIlroy, file photo.
Rory McIlroy, file photo.
Image: Curtis Compton

RORY MCILROY BEGAN 2021 with a bogey-free round of 64 to take an early lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship today. 

McIlroy, appearing in his first competitive outing since last the Masters of last November, returned to the clubhouse one shot clear of Tyrrell Hatton. He made a lightning start, birdieing his first two holes before picking up further shots at holes six, eight, 10, 12, 15, and 18. 

“It was a lovely way to start the year”, said McIlroy after his round, saying it was the best he putted on the course in his career so far. 

McIlroy has never won the tournament before. 

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, is six shots further back on two under after a round of 70, while Shane Lowry – who won the competition in 2019 – and Graeme McDowell teed off at 11am and 11.10am Irish time respectively. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie