BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy four shots off the lead at Farmers Insurance Open

The Ulsterman shot finished on four under after the opening round at Torres Pines.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jan 2021, 9:03 AM
57 minutes ago 397 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5339032
McIlroy plays off the fifth tee last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy plays off the fifth tee last night.
McIlroy plays off the fifth tee last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RORY MCILROY IS in the mix after Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, even if he is placed 21st on the leaderboard.

The event uses two different golf courses, and yesterday the North Course played much easier than the South Course, and given that McIlroy was on the tougher of the two courses yesterday, his score of 68 is considerably better than it looks.

Leaders Patrick Reed and Alex Noren both played the North Course – where the scoring average was 69.4 yesterday. 

McIlroy played superbly off the tee and also hit 17 of the 18 greens. His putting was consistent but his wedge play was not. Given the quirks of this event, if he gets a good day on the easier of the two courses, then he could be in contention on Sunday.

McIlroy’s 4-under 68  came on a day where the 2021 U.S. Open venue averaged 73.167 on the South Course, considerably tougher than the North Course.


“It’s sort of weird to say, but I almost have better performances with greens in reg when they’re smaller greens because you can just be very comfortable hitting to the middles of greens all the time and not feeling like you’re having to take on pins,” McIlroy explained.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It stops me from being my aggressive self a little bit, which is sometimes a good thing.”

McIlroy came into the tournament after a third-place finish on the European Tour last week where he failed to close out a 54-hole lead.
“I got off to a great start, 4 under through nine. A little disappointed I didn’t pick up a couple more on the way in, especially with the two par 5s … but anytime you shoot 68 on the South Course here you’ve got to be pretty happy.

“I’m really happy with how I drove the ball today, hit some good iron shots, and I think going from Bermuda greens last week in Abu Dhabi straight to poa here, it’s a bit of an adjustment. So, to get on those bent greens on the North tomorrow, I may find that a little easier.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie