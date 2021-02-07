BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy shoots 64 in the final round of the Phoenix Open

McIlroy finished the tournament on 13 under.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 10:07 PM
19 minutes ago 762 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5348248
McIlroy at the 12th in Phoenix.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy at the 12th in Phoenix.
McIlroy at the 12th in Phoenix.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RORY MCILROY FOUND form again today as he so often does when the pressure is off and the world is watching someone else.

The Ulsterman was terrific, recording nine birdies in a seven-under par round of 64. It was good enough to give him a share of 12th place, although the possibility of him squeezing into the top ten by the close of play cannot be discounted, as Steve Stricker and Louis Oosthuizen remain on the course on 14 under, through 14.

McIlroy is already in the clubhouse, toasting a superb round. Some of his shots were truly incredible, such as the second to the par five third, a 574-yard hole, that he made a mockery of, sending a long iron to the back of the ground, giving him a shot at eagle.

He was inches away from making that but the arrival of a birdie gave him the confidence to then go and hit a remarkable tee shot into the fourth, a par three, with the pin positioned in the worst possible place. Well, not as far as McIlroy was concerned.

His approach left him six feet from the hole. His putt was perfect. He was on a roll.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A bogey on the fifth threatened to end his momentum but by the time he had reached the eighth he had got that shot back after a birdie on the sixth.

Another birdie came on 8 and while a bogey on 11 threatened to curtail his enthusiasm, his final five holes were played out in four under par.

The best came at the last. He found the bunker, 97-yards from the green, and then chipped wonderfully to six feet, spinning the ball back to make it an easier putt.

Clubhouse leader, Carlos Ortiz, must feel vulnerable after Brooks Koepka joined him on 17-under with three successive birdies on 13, 14 and 15. Kyoung-Hoon Lee is also on 17 under through 15.

Also in contention is Xander Schauffele who has gone through 14 on 16-under.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie