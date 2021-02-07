Rory McIlroy shoots 64 in the final round of the Phoenix Open

RORY MCILROY FOUND form again today as he so often does when the pressure is off and the world is watching someone else.

The Ulsterman was terrific, recording nine birdies in a seven-under par round of 64. It was good enough to give him a share of 12th place, although the possibility of him squeezing into the top ten by the close of play cannot be discounted, as Steve Stricker and Louis Oosthuizen remain on the course on 14 under, through 14.

McIlroy is already in the clubhouse, toasting a superb round. Some of his shots were truly incredible, such as the second to the par five third, a 574-yard hole, that he made a mockery of, sending a long iron to the back of the ground, giving him a shot at eagle.

He was inches away from making that but the arrival of a birdie gave him the confidence to then go and hit a remarkable tee shot into the fourth, a par three, with the pin positioned in the worst possible place. Well, not as far as McIlroy was concerned.

His approach left him six feet from the hole. His putt was perfect. He was on a roll.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

A bogey on the fifth threatened to end his momentum but by the time he had reached the eighth he had got that shot back after a birdie on the sixth.

Another birdie came on 8 and while a bogey on 11 threatened to curtail his enthusiasm, his final five holes were played out in four under par.

The best came at the last. He found the bunker, 97-yards from the green, and then chipped wonderfully to six feet, spinning the ball back to make it an easier putt.

Clubhouse leader, Carlos Ortiz, must feel vulnerable after Brooks Koepka joined him on 17-under with three successive birdies on 13, 14 and 15. Kyoung-Hoon Lee is also on 17 under through 15.

Also in contention is Xander Schauffele who has gone through 14 on 16-under.