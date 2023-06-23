McIlroy's putter gets hot as he climbs leaderboard at Travelers Championship

RORY MCILROY’S COLD putter led him to miss out on winning last week’s US Open, but the flat stick caught fire to catapult him into contention on day two of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

McIlroy carded a six-under 64 to move to eight under for the tournament. He trails leader Denny McCarthy by seven shots, however, as the American followed yesterday’s stunning round of 60 with a still-impressive 65.

With Eric Cole in second pace on 11-under, however, McIlroy will fancy his chances of contending if McCarthy wobbles over the weekend.

McIlroy endured a fitful 68 yesterday, a round adorned on the eighth hole with his first ever hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. Today’s round was outstanding, as he didn’t miss a single putt inside 15 feet.

Starting on the 10th hole, McIlroy hit his groove from the 14th, where he birdied six of his next eight holes to fly up the leaderboard. His only errant note ironically came on the eighth hole, scene of yesterday’s ace. This time McIlroy’s eight-iron went left and into the water, leaving him looking with shock at caddie Harry Diamond. He ultimately took a double bogey to push him back to minus-eight, and he scrambled for a par on the final hole after his tee shot went right and was given a free relief as his ball was deemed unplayable.

Elsewhere in the early wave, Seamus Power carded a two-under 68 to move to three-under for the tournament, into a tie for 56th place and just the right side of the projected cut line.

Shane Lowry will look to follow up his opening-day 64 when he tees off in the later wave.

Elsewhere, Jon Rahm struggled to a one-over 71 and looks set to miss the cut at two-under for the tournament. Scottie Scheffler endured another tough day on the greens, shooting an even-par 70 to lie T16.

