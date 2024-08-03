Rory McIlroy in medal contention after third-round 66

RORY MCILROY FIRED a five-under-par 66 during his third round at Le Golf National to sit in sixth place in the men’s Olympic golf competition.

Four-time major winner McIlroy was bogey-free as he stayed in contention for a medal, four shots behind the joint leaders.

McIlroy notched birdies at the first, third, ninth, 11th and 14th holes to move to 10 under par.

Shane Lowry also carded a 66 to improve to five under for the tournament, which wraps up on Sunday.

Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Xander Schauffele lead on 14 under par after the third round. England’s Tommy Fleetwood sits third on 13 under.