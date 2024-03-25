McIlroy and Lowry to team up for the first time on PGA Tour next month

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry will team up for the first time on the PGA Tour when they play together at the Zurich Classic next month.

The Irish duo will compete as a pair in the two-man team event at TPC Louisiana from 20-23 April.

Four-time major winner McIlroy will be making his tournament bow in New Orleans, while Lowry will be making his fifth appearance — and his first since 2022.

Close friends off the course, McIlroy and Lowry have been Olympic teammates for Ireland and have competed together for Europe at the last two Ryder Cups.

The duo fell agonisingly short of a medal at the Tokyo Games in the summer of 2021, while they lost their only Ryder Cup match as a pairing — a 4-and-3 defeat to Tony Finau and Harris English in four-ball — in 2021.

The Zurich Classic’s first and third rounds consist of a four-ball (best ball) format, while the second and fourth rounds are played as foursomes (alternate shot).