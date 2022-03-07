'Like crazy golf. You don't get rewarded for good shots' - McIlroy vents after falling short in Florida

RORY MCILROY SAID he felt “punch-drunk” after enduring a disappointing finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The four-time champion made a promising start at the Bay Hill course in Orlando, as he fired a 65 to take the lead in the opening round.

However, he followed that up with rounds of 72, 76 and 76 to finish in a tie for 13th place in a group that also included Graeme McDowell after picking up four bogeys and one double-bogey on the last day.

“I feel punch drunk, to be honest,” McIlroy vented in his post-round press conference after the event which he won in 2018.

“The weekend, it’s like crazy golf. You just don’t get rewarded for good shots. Like I’m venting here and I’m frustrated and whatever. I think as well the frustration is it’s a carbon copy of what’s happened the last three years here. I started off really, really well with a 66 or 65. Friday afternoon conditions got a little tougher. Then over the weekend it’s sort of been the same stuff.

“Sort of the way the conditions are, it makes you feel as if you’re not playing as good as you are. Like I’m playing good. I’m hitting good shots. I’m swinging the club well. I’m chipping well. I’m putting well. But it can knock your confidence whenever the conditions are like this.

“I’m certainly playing better than shooting 8-over over the weekend. It’s just a matter of trying to regroup and forget about this week, and next week’s going to be a completely different test.”

McIlroy added that many of the top players abstained from playing in Florida this week in order to prepare for The Players Championship at Sawgrass, and reiterated his frustration at not getting the scores while playing well.

“I think it’s just a golf-course setup issue and maybe just trying to make it a little less penal when you miss, I guess. Or not even less penal when you miss. I don’t mind golf courses being penal when you miss, but it’s not rewarding good shots. I think that’s where it starts to get across the line.”

