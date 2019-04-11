This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We go again: Rory McIlroy chases golf history at 'outlier' Augusta National

‘This is my 11th year here,’ he said ahead of tee-off at the 2019 Masters. ‘If I haven’t figured it out by now, there’s something wrong.’

By AFP Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 8:13 AM
1 hour ago 990 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4586813
McIlroy during a practice round.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
McIlroy during a practice round.
McIlroy during a practice round.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

RORY MCILROY RENEWS his quest to complete a career Grand Slam when the the 83rd Masters tees off in the stately confines of Augusta National on Thursday.

The atmosphere might not rival the serene, almost spiritual ambience that McIlroy experienced during a non-tournament week at the fabled course, but it certainly harks back to a more dignified — and less digitized — age in sports and life.

“It’s pure golf,” says four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods — the player most bedeviled by boisterous fans who at most venues these days are so busy snapping selfies they barely have time to watch him hit a shot.

Not only are Augusta’s “patrons” encouraged, if not required, to act with decorum outside the ropes, the throng of media that follows him is not allowed inside.

“Some of the events, like the Open Championship — because the golf courses are so old that there’s not a lot of room —  there’s sometimes 75 to 100 people inside the ropes following us,” Woods said. “That gets a little distracting and it gets a little difficult at times.

“Here, it’s just us playing and you see some of the greatest golf you’ve ever seen here. I think that’s one of the reasons why.”

Mobile phones are prohibited, with those breaking the rule escorted off the grounds.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley knows the policy makes the club “an outlier” but he thinks patrons appreciate it.

“It’s refreshing,” McIlroy said of seeing fans who “don’t constantly have their face in the device.”

There’s no running, no sprawled in the sun sleeping, and no fan photography at the Masters, no “You da man” bombast and — if the marshalls have their way — no applauding of a less popular player’s poor shot.

It all creates an atmosphere like none other in modern golf, but it’s the course itself that makes the Masters the ultimate experience for some of golf’s greatest.

“Some of my best shots I’ve ever pulled off have been here,” Woods said of a course that is a test of creativity — and the ability to pull off a seemingly outlandish shot — as much as the US Open is a test of stamina.

- ‘Whatever you can imagine’ -

“Augusta National allows you to do pretty much whatever you can imagine in your mind in each situation,” said Spain’s Jon Rahm, who tees off in his third Masters alongside 14-time major champion Woods and China’s Li Haotong at 11.04am local time (15.04pm GMT).

Masters Golf Source: Charlie Riedel

McIlroy headlines the next group, teeing off at 11.15am (4.15pm) alongside American Rickie Fowler and Australian Cameron Smith.

World number one Justin Rose of England tees off in the penultimate group at 1:49pm (6.49pm) along with three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson and American Justin Thomas, while two-time reigning US Open champion and 2018 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka goes off in the final group at 2pm (7pm) alongside England’s Paul Casey and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

It’s McIlroy’s fifth chance to become just the sixth player to win all four of golf’s professional majors — and this year’s Masters is widely considered his to lose.

In addition to his blistering form, McIlroy brings a wealth of Augusta experience that includes top-10 finishes in each of the past five years.

“This is my 11th year here. If I haven’t figured it out by now, there’s something wrong,” said McIlroy, who also enjoys a course that “forces you to be creative”.

“I think that’s one of the great things about Augusta National — you can’t help but be creative and see things, and that’s one of the really fun things about this place.”

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie