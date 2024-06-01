McIlroy stays in the hunt with Saturday 65 at Canadian Open

RORY MCILROY CLIMBED back inside the top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open with a five-under par 65 on Saturday.

The world number three, who is chasing his third Canadian Open win, rolled in an early eagle and five more birdies to kick-start his faltering tournament and move to seven-under par.

It could have been even better for McIlroy but for a bogey on the par-five 17th — only his second dropped shot of the day.

At the time of writing, New Zealander Ryan Fox leads on -11 thru 13 holes of his third round, one clear of Ben Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes, with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre a further shot back on -9.

Shane Lowry shot a two-under par 68 on Saturday to move to two-under for the tournament and a share of 36th place.