Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup to reclaim world No.1 spot

The Holywood native finished on 18-under-par to top the world rankings for the ninth time in his career.

Rory McIlroy in action this weekend.
RORY McILROY has reclaimed his place as world No.1 after he secured victory at the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

The Holywood native savoured his 23rd win on the PGA Tour, finishing on 17-under-par after two bogeys on 17 and 18 to edge one clear of Kurt Kitayama in second place and overtake American Scottie Scheffler at the top of the rankings.

The 33-year-old is now just one win away from equalling the legendary Gary Player’s tally of 24 tour triumphs.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry ended the weekend on six-under-par for a share of 23rd, while Séamus Power hit a disappointing three-over to end even par.

More to follow…

