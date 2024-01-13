Fleetword leads McIlroy by one going into final round in Dubai

TOMMY FLEETWOOD RECORDED eight birdies in a flawless third round at the Dubai Invitational on Saturday to take a one-shot advantage over halfway leader Rory McIlroy.

Four birdies over the first six holes set Fleetwood up for an eight-under 63 as the Englishman produced another flurry of birdies just after the turn.

He goes into the final round 15-under for the tournament, just ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate McIlroy.

Advertisement

Tom McKibbin is in a tie for 15th on six-under after his impressive third round 67. He was level par for his front nine, but his form improved thereafter with four birdies on the back nine, on the 10th, 13th, 15th and 18th holes.

“I felt I played very well, got off to the perfect start and got momentum early on, which I didn’t have yesterday,” said Fleetwood, who is leading going into the final round of a European Tour event for the first time since 2014.

“That little patch through the middle of the back nine where you just start seeing putts going in, it’s funny when you get a day like that and you’re just looking at them and you just feel like you can come close.

“I hit a couple of really nice putts early on, was rolling the ball well and hit the greens well. Today they went my way, just a bit of confidence when you start holing some and just get in that rhythm and that flow.”

Tommy Fleetwood is the leader after the third round. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rory McIlroy in action on the 4th hole.

World number two McIlroy, a winner of five European Tour titles in Dubai, carded a 67 after recovering well from a bogey on the fifth hole.

He opened the day leading the field by two shots but saw his advantage quickly wiped out by Fleetwood.

Thorbjorn Olesen sits alone in third, two strokes further back, after signing for a bogey-free 66.