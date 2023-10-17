Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy.
driving passion
Rory McIlroy among sports stars to invest in F1's Alpine
Golfer joins the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Patrick Mahomes in the venture.
45 minutes ago

RORY McILROY, PATRICK Mahomes and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among sporting stars to join a €200 million investment into Formula One team Alpine Racing.

Quarterback Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, former world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua and ex-Manchester United footballer Juan Mata are also part of the group led by investment firm Otro Capital.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B Jordan were part of the original consortium that bought a 24% stake in Alpine in June.

“Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1,” four-time major golf champion McIlroy said in a statement.

“Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best.”

Alpine, which is backed by parent company Renault, sits sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship with five races of the 2023 season to go.

“These are best in class investors, athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs and they are all committed to elevating the Alpine F1 team,” said Alec Scheiner of Otro Capital.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
