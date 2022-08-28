Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rory McIlroy completes stunning comeback to bag FedEx Cup and $18 million prize

McIlroy started the day six behind but came back to win the PGA Tour season-ending Tour Championship.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 11:06 PM
Image: Steve Helber
Image: Steve Helber

A SENSATIONAL FINAL round saw Rory McIlroy secure an unprecedented third FedEx Cup title and $18 million first prize in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Scottie Scheffler began the day with a six-stroke advantage but started with a three-putt bogey and continued to struggle on the green. With remarkable composure, McIlroy hunted him down and drew level heading for the back nine before taking the lead on the 16th. 

There he hit a pitched effort to the green and hit the pin. Then he nailed a par putt. Scheffler pulled his par putt left to bogey. They followed it up with a par. Roared on by a vocal following, McIlroy was left with a straightforward challenge on the 18th following a Scheffler par. 

McIlroy has now earned 43million US dollars for his three FedEx Cup victories. Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) is the only other player to have won it more than once.

“It means an awful lot. I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this tour in particular, I believe in the players on this tour. It is the greatest place in the world to play golf bar none and I’ve played all over the world,” McIlroy said afterwards.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for me but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour. They’ve had some hard times this year but we are getting through it.

“That was a spectacle out there today. Two of the best players in the world going head to head for the biggest prize in the PGA Tour. I hope everyone at home enjoyed that.”

