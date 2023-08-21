Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Rory McElroy (file pic).
# PGA Tour
McIlroy will start three shots off the lead in bid for fourth FedEx Cup and €16.5m jackpot
Scottie Scheffler is the leader and starts on -10.
684
0
48 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY WILL start three shots off the lead as he bids for his fourth FedEx Cup this weekend.

Chasing an $18 million / €16.5m prize, McIlroy will start on -7 on Thursday. 

The PGA Tour confirmed the staggered starting strokes, with Scottie Scheffler the leader starting on -10.

Seamus Power misses out as only the top 30 players qualify. Power was 35th going in to last week’s tournament, but dropped to 41st after a disappointing showing.

McIlroy finished fourth at the BMW Championship yesterday, with Power well back in 48th.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     