McIlroy will start three shots off the lead in bid for fourth FedEx Cup and €16.5m jackpot

RORY MCILROY WILL start three shots off the lead as he bids for his fourth FedEx Cup this weekend.

Chasing an $18 million / €16.5m prize, McIlroy will start on -7 on Thursday.

The PGA Tour confirmed the staggered starting strokes, with Scottie Scheffler the leader starting on -10.

Seamus Power misses out as only the top 30 players qualify. Power was 35th going in to last week’s tournament, but dropped to 41st after a disappointing showing.

Advertisement

McIlroy finished fourth at the BMW Championship yesterday, with Power well back in 48th.