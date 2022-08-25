Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 26 August 2022
Triple bogey start and eight birdies as Rory McIlroy has dramatic start in Atlanta

Scottie Scheffler continues to lead the way in the season-ending tournament.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,288 Views 1 Comment
Rory McIlroy.
Image: John Bazemore
Image: John Bazemore

RORY MCILROY BEGAN with a triple bogey in the Tour Championship but recovered to card three-under 67 in his opening round, largely thanks to four birdies in his last five holes.

It was a remarkable first round for McIlroy as he only recorded four pars in his 18 holes. That triple bogey saw him get off to a nightmare start and he was four-over after dropping a shot at the next hole, still on that mark following a birdie on the third and a bogey on the fourth.

Yet when he finished up McIlroy had carded eight birdies, four bogeys, a triple bogey and an eagle in a dramatic start to the season-ending event, which sees Scottie Scheffler still leading the way in a commanding position.

With staggered scoring in play for the last event of the FedEx Cup play-offs, Scheffler began on ten-under and his 65 today on the par-70 course took him to 15-under. The world number one produced a superb finish with birdies in his last three holes to extend his advantage after the chasing pack had closed in.

Xander Schauffele is second on ten-under, Matt Fitzpatrick on nine-under after his 64 and then it’s Joaquin Niemann and Patrick Cantlay in a tie on eight-under. McIlroy is in a tie for sixth with Sungjae Im and Cam Smith.

It was a positive finish for McIlroy after that wretched beginning to his day. He gained momentum with a birdie on the 5th, a chip-in eagle on the 6th and a birdie on the 8th, which was negated by a bogey on the 9th. He was one-over for the day on the 14th tee but then enjoyed a terrific finish as he picked up shots on the 14th, 15th, 16th and 18th.

