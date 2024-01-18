Finish sets McIlroy back after first round at Dubai Desert Classic

RORY MCILROY IS four shots off the lead after his opening round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a slump in his back nine seeing him drop down the leaderboard.

McIlroy finished on one-under after a 71, he is currently in a tie for 30th with Li Haotong leading the way on five-under with his 67.

Advertisement

There is a five-way tie for second a shot back, including Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard, while Alex Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott and Joaquin Niemann are part of the group on three-under.

Tommy Fleetwood, last week’s winner at the Dubai Invitational, is currently one-under after eight holes.

McIlroy began in blistering fashion. He started his round on the 10th and was four-under at the turn, picking up shots on the 10th, 13th, 16th and 18th. He bogeyed the 1st, before getting the shot back on the 2nd, but the damage was done on his closing stretch, with three bogeys on the spin between the 6th and the 8th.

Tom McKibbin is level par after a round that featured two birdies and two bogeys.

More to follow…