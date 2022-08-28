McIlroy moves to four off lead as lightning sees play at Tour Championship suspended

RORY MCILROY HAS made major ground on the leaders at the third round of the Tour Championship to lie four shots behind Scottie Scheffler at East Lake in Atlanta.

The season-ending event has seen play suspended due to lightning in the area, the second time today that play was halted.

McIlroy has moved to fourth place on 15-under and is four shots behind Scheffler, who continues to lead but is level par for his round today after 12 holes.

Xander Schauffele, playing alongside Scheffler, is 18-under in second place with Sungjae Im in third spot on 16-under.

The third round of the TOUR Championship was suspended at 6:36 p.m. due to lightning in the area. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 27, 2022

Third round play will resume tomorrow at 2.45pm (Irish time) with the final round tee times to run from 4.16pm to 6.50pm (Irish time).

Third-round play at the TOUR Championship will resume at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.



Final-round tee times will run from approximately 11:16 a.m. - 1:50 p.m. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 27, 2022

McIlroy is currently five-under for his round after 16 holes. He produced a blistering front nine as he picked up shots on the 2nd and 3rd before a bogey on the 4th. Then an eagle arrived on the par-five 6th and another birdie on the 8th. The back nine has seen McIlroy pick up one further shot with a birdie on the 13th.

Other players to make major moves today included Justin Thomas and Sepp Straka, both in a tie for fifth and six-under for their rounds to date.