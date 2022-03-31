McIlroy hits 72 in opening round in Texas as Dane Hojgaard sets the pace

RORY MCILROY HIT a 72 to finish level-par after the first round of the Valero Texas Open, while Graeme McDowell carded a 74.

McIlroy’s inconsistent round featured six birdies and six bogeys as he plays the last tournament before the Masters at Augusta.

His round began on the 10th with McIlroy recording two early bogeys before picking up three shots between the 14th and 17th holes, and then rounding off his front nine with a bogey on the 18th. His form continued to be mixed on his back nine, summed up by the finish that saw him birdie the 8th and bogey the 9th.

McDowell was two-over after his front nine and was unable to make inroads on his back nine, but a bogey on the 15th was followed by a closing boost with a birdie on the 18th.

Danish golfer Rasmus Hojgaard has set the pace on eight-under, with a superb front nine of 30 – that featured four birdies and an eagle – setting him up to hit the front, as he is currently through 16.

Russell Knox finished with a 65, one shot back on seven-under, while Matt Kuchar is third on five-under.

