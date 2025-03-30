Rory McIlroy falls short at Houston Open despite strong final round

RORY MCILROY fell short at the Houston Open today, despite an impressive final round of 64.

The Holywood native went into the final round eight strokes off the lead after shooting a 65 on Saturday.

McIlroy began with a bogey but followed that up with birdies on the third, fifth, sixth, 10th, 12th and 16th holes, plus an eagle on the eighth.

However, the 35-year-old ultimately left himself with too much to do to be in contention to triumph.

And McIlroy finished as he started, with a bogey, leaving him on 15 under par overall.

He was positive, speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, describing the last three days as “really good,” adding that he got “better and better” as the weekend went on after making a “slight adjustment to my driver” on Saturday.

As he prepares for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, McIlroy added that his right elbow was bothering him “a little bit” and he still had “stuff to work on, but overall a solid week”.

Irish duo Seamus Power and Pádraig Harrington also featured at the event but were not involved on the final day, having missed the cut.

Australian Min Woo Lee leads at the time of writing on 21-under par.

You can view the full leaderboard here.

