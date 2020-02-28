McIlroy confirmed to play at this year's Irish Open after missing out in 2019

RORY MCILROY WILL return to the Irish Open this year, it has been announced today.

The world number one didn’t play the 2019 edition in Lahinch as he opted to focus on the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

However, 30-year-old McIlroy — who won the Irish Open at The K Club in 206 — is set to take part at Mount Juliet Estate from 28-31 May.

Hosted by Graeme McDowell, reigning Open champion Shane Lowry and last year’s winner John Rahm have also been confirmed.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” said McIlroy. “It’s a bit different going back for a May date as opposed to July, and at a parkland course at Mount Juliet. I’ve never played the course but got good memories – it was the first time I ever watched Tiger Woods play in person.

My dad drove me down and we watched the WGC there and that was really cool, so it’ll be exciting to tee it up there myself and try to win a tournament there.

“I enjoyed hosting the event – it’s a privilege to host your national open. I would say to GMac, just try and prepare as best he can for the tournament and make sure he gets his work in before the week. You’ve got a lot going on, but I think everyone who hosts a tournament knows that.”

