Rory McIlroy confirms that he will play Irish Open at Royal County Down

RORY MCILROY IS set to be the star attraction at the 2024 Irish Open after confirming that he will tee it up at Royal County Down later this year.

The world number two will bid to add a second Irish Open title to his collection from 12-15 September.

Royal County Down, which is less than an hour from McIlroy’s home town of Hollywood, previously hosted the tournament in 2015, when it was won by Soren Kjeldsen.

McIlroy will be joined in the field by Shane Lowry, who has also confirmed the tournament on his 2024 autumn schedule.

The four-time Major champion said: “Since making my first appearance at the Irish Open nearly 20 years ago, it has been such a special tournament to play in, but it will be doubly so for me this time round.

“I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity play in this year’s Irish Open at a venue so close to home.”