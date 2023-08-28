Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy in action yesterday.
# Resting up
McIlroy's positive update on Irish Open commitment
A back injury troubled the 34-year-old last week.
15 minutes ago

RORY McILROY SAYS he will ‘put the clubs away for three or four days’ to allow his body recover in time for the Irish Open next week.

The Holywood native had issues with back spasms as he claimed a fourth-place finish in his Tour Championship title defence.

With the Ryder Cup at the end of next month, McIlroy is also scheduled to feature in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth a week after action in front of a home crowd at the K Club from 7 September.

But he has allayed any fears that the issues he’s had with his back could force him to withdraw.

“Probably a few more like rehab sort of exercises at just making sure that this right side is stabilized. Yeah, it’s sort of – it started upper right back, worked its way down to the lower back and now I feel it in the hip and the glutes, if anything,” McIlroy explained.

“It’s sort of working its way down to – hopefully by the end of the week it sort of works its way out. But, yeah, it’s much better.

“So just take it easy and maybe hit a few balls sort of closer to the weekend next week to get ready for Ireland,” he added.

“So probably put the clubs away for three or four days and make sure that everything body-wise is good. Start up again and get ready for the next few weeks.”

