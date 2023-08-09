Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy during The Open this year.
# Golf
McIlroy and Rahm secure Ryder Cup qualification
The event takes place in Rome from 29 September-1 October.
92
0
5 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY AND Jon Rahm have become the first European players to book their places at this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, the team announced on Wednesday.

Four-time major winner McIlroy will make his seventh successive appearance in the event, with Rahm to play for a third straight edition against the US.

World number two McIlroy is currently the highest-ranked European golfer, one place above Rahm.

The Northern Irishman has won 14 points from 28 matches in the matchplay showdown, helping Europe lift the trophy four times.

Reigning Masters champion Rahm made his debut in the 2018 victory in Paris and sealed 3.5 points at Whistling Straits two years ago despite Europe’s 19-9 thrashing by the Americans.

There are four more automatic spots up for grabs for the matches which will be held from 29 September-1 October, with captain Luke Donald to make six wildcard selections.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and US Open champion Wyndham Clark have already secured places on the USA team.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     