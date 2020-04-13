This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New Masters date could be what I need to win first green jacket – Rory McIlroy

The Masters will be played on 12-15 November after the coronavirus outbreak caused havoc on the golf calendar.

By Press Association Monday 13 Apr 2020, 12:59 PM
49 minutes ago 787 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5073447
Rory McIlroy: yet to claim a green jacket.
Rory McIlroy: yet to claim a green jacket.
Rory McIlroy: yet to claim a green jacket.

RORY MCILROY BELIEVES the rescheduled Masters in November will have a different feel but could also aid his bid to complete the career grand slam.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted sport across the globe and has had serious implications in golf, affecting the calendars on both the European Tour and PGA Tour.

Eleven European Tour events have now been called off in addition to the Open being cancelled, while the other three majors have been rescheduled for the second half of the year.

The Masters, which should have concluded on Easter Sunday, is the only major that McIlroy has yet to win in his career and the Northern Irishman is hoping the dynamics of the November 12-15 slot can inspire a maiden victory at Augusta.

Speaking to Michelle Wie on an Instagram Live with Nike Golf, McIlroy said: “The Masters means so much. Obviously it’s the last major for me to win but putting that aside, it is such a special place, so many great memories already.

“Any time you get to play at Augusta is a lot of fun.

“November is going to be different, very cold, the course could play very long. It plays long already but it can play very long. The greens may not be as fast as in April depending on the moisture.

“I think it will be a different feel, it’s at the back end of the year. Two of the majors have already been played, hopefully the Ryder Cup’s already been played. People will be in their routine and in the flow a little bit more.

“You’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for your team-mates, you’re playing for your country, you’re playing for a lot of different people,” McIlory added.

“Pressure at the Ryder Cup is different. I think if you look at people who have performed well in Ryder Cups before they went on to win majors, I think it’s a good precursor.

“I think for us, that the Ryder Cup is the biggest and most intense atmosphere you can play under. If you can handle that, you can handle being in contention at the majors.”

