Late stumble sees McIlroy miss cut in Dublin

IN THE END, Rory McIlroy left himself with too much work to do as he crashed out of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, finishing his week on +2 and just one shot adrift of the cutline.

Rory McIlroy. Source: Jay LaPrete

Errant driving on Thursday afternoon saw the Holywood man card a three-over-par 75 and came into today knowing he would need a fast start to close in on the early clubhouse leaders – American duo Jordan Spieth and Ryan Moore.

The 30-year-old got off to a good start in Dublin, bombing a 282 yard drive on the par-five fifth allowing him to roll in his first birdie of the day.

Another birdie on the 11th brought him back to +1 and on course to advance to Saturday’s third round. His chipped third shot fell within eight-feet of the hole allowing him a straightforward putt for birdie.

A two-putt on the 15th brought him back to +2 and he was back where he started just minutes later when bogeyed the 17th, again two-putting after finding the green in three shots.

A birdie on the last wasn’t enough to salvage his round and the pre-tournament favourite crashes out after Friday’s action.

Troy Merritt, Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Martin Kaymer all lead the way on -9. You can catch all the latest scores right here.

