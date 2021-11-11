Rory McIlroy back with coach Michael Bannon, splits with Pete Cowen

Rory McIlroy: looking to finish season on a high.

RORY MCILROY HAS reunited with coach Michael Bannon, after a short stint working with Pete Cowen.

McIlroy linked up with Cowen in March; Bannon was unable to travel frequently during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coaching relationship with Bannon began when McIlroy was an eight-year-old and saw him become a four-time major winner.

“Yes, Michael and I are back working together,” McIlroy told Golfweek. “I’ve always had a relationship with Pete and I’ll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it’s Michael and me.”

Rory McIlroy gets a hug from his coach Michael Bannon as he heads to sign his scorecard after winning the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in 2014. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in May but suffered a big dip in form thereafter and performed poorly at the Ryder Cup, his last time working with Cowen.

Last month he won his 20th PGA Tour title, the CJ Cup in Las Vegas and a few days later began working with Bannon again.

His next outing is the DP World Championship in Dubai, the European Tour’s season finale.