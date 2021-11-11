Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy back with coach Michael Bannon, splits with Pete Cowen

The pair go back years.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,151 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5598284
Rory McIlroy: looking to finish season on a high.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Rory McIlroy: looking to finish season on a high.
Rory McIlroy: looking to finish season on a high.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RORY MCILROY HAS reunited with coach Michael Bannon, after a short stint working with Pete Cowen. 

McIlroy linked up with Cowen in March; Bannon was unable to travel frequently during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The coaching relationship with Bannon began when McIlroy was an eight-year-old and saw him become a four-time major winner.  

“Yes, Michael and I are back working together,” McIlroy told Golfweek. “I’ve always had a relationship with Pete and I’ll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it’s Michael and me.”

akron-ohio-3rd-aug-2014-rory-mcilroy-gets-a-hug-from-his-coach-michael-bannon-as-he-heads-to-sign-his-scorecard-after-winning-the-world-golf-championships-bridgestone-invitational-at-firestone-cou Rory McIlroy gets a hug from his coach Michael Bannon as he heads to sign his scorecard after winning the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in 2014. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in May but suffered a big dip in form thereafter and performed poorly at the Ryder Cup, his last time working with Cowen. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Last month he won his 20th PGA Tour title, the CJ Cup in Las Vegas and a few days later began working with Bannon again. 

His next outing is the DP World Championship in Dubai, the European Tour’s season finale. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie