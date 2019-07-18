This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nightmare Open start for McIlroy at Portrush after quadruple-bogey on the first

Not ideal for the four-time major winner on home soil.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:57 AM
16 minutes ago 2,469 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4729533
A nightmare start for Rory McIlroy.
Image: David Davies
A nightmare start for Rory McIlroy.
A nightmare start for Rory McIlroy.
Image: David Davies

HOME FAVOURITE RORY McIlroy made a nightmare start with an opening-hole quadruple-bogey as the British Open returned to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.

Organisers the R&A are expecting the second-biggest ever Open attendance, with 237,750 people estimated to come through the gates this week, but the spectators were left disappointed by McIlroy’s immediate collapse.

The four-time major champion, who fired a course-record 61 at Portrush at the age of just 16 in 2005, was given a huge reception on the first tee.

But he hooked his opening iron shot out of bounds by just a few feet, hitting a watching fan in the process, before pulling his second shot from the tee into the rough.

McIlroy then had to take a drop after finding an unplayable lie next to the green, and eventually tapped in with his eighth stroke.

After three holes, McIlroy is five over par.

There were cheers elsewhere on the Dunluce links early on, though, as Dungannon native Darren Clarke moved to two-under par after 15 holes.

The 50-year-old, who won the Claret Jug in 2011, reached the top of the leaderboard at three-under through five holes after striking the first tee shot of the tournament at 5.35am (06:35 local), before mixing two bogeys with a birdie.

There was a four-way tie for the lead in the early stages, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, Charley Hoffman, Swede Alex Noren and Robert MacIntyre all reaching three-under.

You can keep up to date with the leaderboard here.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie