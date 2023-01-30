Advertisement
Monday 30 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy.
# Golf
Rory McIlroy holds off Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic
McIlroy took a three-shot lead into Monday’s finish.
3.7k
8
16 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY HAS held off a final round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

A birdie on the par-five 18th landed the title for McIlroy as he finished on 19-under, one shot clear of Reed.

McIlroy finished with a final round of four-under 68 after holding a three-shot lead going into the Monday finish. Birdies on the 17th and 18th clinched the success for McIlroy after a day where Reed surged into contention with his seven-under 65, but a dropped shot on the 16th proved costly.

More to follow…

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     