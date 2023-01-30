Rory McIlroy holds off Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic

RORY MCILROY HAS held off a final round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

A birdie on the par-five 18th landed the title for McIlroy as he finished on 19-under, one shot clear of Reed.

McIlroy finished with a final round of four-under 68 after holding a three-shot lead going into the Monday finish. Birdies on the 17th and 18th clinched the success for McIlroy after a day where Reed surged into contention with his seven-under 65, but a dropped shot on the 16th proved costly.

A winning start for Rory McIlroy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8d2Q3s54K4 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) January 30, 2023