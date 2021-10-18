Rory McIlroy hits final round of 66 to win the CJ Cup in Las Vegas

RORY MCILROY SHOT a final round of 66 to win The CJ Cup in Las Vegas, claiming his 20th title on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy. Source: David Becker

McIlroy began the day two shots behind overnight leader Rickie Fowler but ended up on -25 after an excellent final round, finishing one shot clear of Collin Morikawa, who hit a 62 to move to -24.

He was in second place on his own with Keith Mitchell and Fowler joint third on -22.

It is McIlroy’s second win in the 2021 calendar year after taking the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow back in May.

A winner in Las Vegas. 🏆@McIlroyRory captures win No. 20 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT. pic.twitter.com/ULt8t2H686 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 18, 2021

Shane Lowry carded a final round of 64 to finish on -12 in a tie for 54th. Lowry had four birdies on his front nine – on the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th – before matching that on the back nine as he picked up shots on the 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes.

More to follow…

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler during the final round. Source: David Becker

© – AFP, 2021

