Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

McIlroy earns $12 million for finishing second to Woods in PGA 'Impact Program'

Shane Lowry, in 12th spot, collects $3 million bonus.

40 minutes ago 1,053 Views 0 Comments
Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy.
Image: MARTIN DOKOUPIL

RORY McILROY HAS finished second to Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program and collected $12 million as a result, with Woods pocketing $15 million. 

Shane Lowry was 12th on the list, earning him $3 million. 

The program rewards golfers who “generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour”. It is based on metrics such as internet searches, news articles, TV exposure and social media reach. 

Woods, 46, topped the list for the second straight season. 

McIlroy, 33, is coming off a successful season that returned him to the top of the game.

He ended the year as golf’s No 1, regaining the top spot in the official World Golf ranking with his victory in the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and then, over the weekend, adding the DP World Tour’s season-long points title to his FedExCup title.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Players who signed with LIV Golf were not eligible for the award because they were suspended by the PGA Tour. That includes Phil Mickelson, who finished second to Woods last year.

After McIlroy, the top 10 was completed by Jordan Spieth in third ($9 million), followed by Justin Thomas ($7.5 million), Jon Rahm ($6 million), Scottie Scheffler ($5.5 million) and Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau (all $5 million).  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie