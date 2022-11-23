McIlroy earns $12 million for finishing second to Woods in PGA 'Impact Program'

RORY McILROY HAS finished second to Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program and collected $12 million as a result, with Woods pocketing $15 million.

Shane Lowry was 12th on the list, earning him $3 million.

Advertisement

The program rewards golfers who “generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour”. It is based on metrics such as internet searches, news articles, TV exposure and social media reach.

Woods, 46, topped the list for the second straight season.

McIlroy, 33, is coming off a successful season that returned him to the top of the game.

He ended the year as golf’s No 1, regaining the top spot in the official World Golf ranking with his victory in the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and then, over the weekend, adding the DP World Tour’s season-long points title to his FedExCup title.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Players who signed with LIV Golf were not eligible for the award because they were suspended by the PGA Tour. That includes Phil Mickelson, who finished second to Woods last year.

After McIlroy, the top 10 was completed by Jordan Spieth in third ($9 million), followed by Justin Thomas ($7.5 million), Jon Rahm ($6 million), Scottie Scheffler ($5.5 million) and Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau (all $5 million).