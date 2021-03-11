BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

McIlroy title defence off to rough start after quadruple bogey at Player's Championship

The four-time major winner has a long way to go to get back into contention in Florida.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,010 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5378596
Rory McIlroy [file photo].
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Rory McIlroy [file photo].
Rory McIlroy [file photo].
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RORY MCILROY HAS made a difficult start to his title defence at the Players Championship as he sits well off the pace in Florida.

McIlroy triumphed at the 2019 edition of the tournament which was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the four-time major winner is struggling in the opening round at Ponte Vedra Beach, which began with a double-bogey on the 10th hole. He made par over the next two holes before picking up a bogey on the 13th.

The situation worsened for McIlory on the 18th as he landed the ball in the water on the way to a quadruple bogey to leave him on seven-over after just nine holes.

He recovered with back-to-back birdies and is on six-over through 12 holes at time of publishing. But he still has a lot of work to do to get back into contention.

Follow the live leaderboard here

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman, and Murray Kinsella discuss CVC’s share in the Six Nations, TV rights, Ireland’s trip to Edinburgh, and last weekend’s inter-pros:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie