McIlroy title defence off to rough start after quadruple bogey at Player's Championship

RORY MCILROY HAS made a difficult start to his title defence at the Players Championship as he sits well off the pace in Florida.

McIlroy triumphed at the 2019 edition of the tournament which was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the four-time major winner is struggling in the opening round at Ponte Vedra Beach, which began with a double-bogey on the 10th hole. He made par over the next two holes before picking up a bogey on the 13th.

The situation worsened for McIlory on the 18th as he landed the ball in the water on the way to a quadruple bogey to leave him on seven-over after just nine holes.

He recovered with back-to-back birdies and is on six-over through 12 holes at time of publishing. But he still has a lot of work to do to get back into contention.

Follow the live leaderboard here

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The champ is down. Rory McIlroy makes a quadruple bogey on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/dIfMf72WxG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2021

Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman, and Murray Kinsella discuss CVC’s share in the Six Nations, TV rights, Ireland’s trip to Edinburgh, and last weekend’s inter-pros:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud