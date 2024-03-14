McIlroy opens with impressive 65 to lead at Players Championship

RORY MCILROY OPENED with a stunning 65 to climb to the top of the leaderboard alongside Xander Schauffele in the opening round of the Players Championship in TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy started on the back nine and got off to a brilliant start with three birdies in-a-row before adding three more between the 14th and 17th holes. He dropped a shot on the 18th after finding water but recovered with three more birdies on the turn at the second, fourth and sixth holes.

There is little margin for error on No. 17.



Not a problem for solo leader @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/hwgNIcEVHQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2024

He hit the water again on the seventh, where there was an almost eight-minute discussion between McIlroy and the other players in his group, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland, about where McIlroy’s ball entered the water on the before play resumed.

McIlroy went on to make double-bogey before finishing the day with a par on the eighth and a birdie on the ninth.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland discuss McIlroy's drop on No. 7.



Rory makes double bogey to move from solo leader to T2. pic.twitter.com/dkV6a5Q22W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2024

“I think Jordan [Spieth] was just trying to make sure that I was doing the right thing,” McIlroy told reporters after the round.

“I was pretty sure that my ball had crossed where I was sort of dropping it. It’s so hard, right, because there was no TV evidence.

“If anything I was being conservative with it. I think at the end of the day we’re all trying to protect ourselves, protect the field, as well.

“I was adamant, but I guess I started to doubt myself a little bit. I was like, ‘OK, did I actually see what I thought I saw?’. It is a bit of a [television] blind spot. I think the best view was from the tee, which was the view that we had.”

Hovland and Spieth chose not to speak to the media after rounds of 73 and 74 respectively, but McIlroy – who faced a similar drop situation on the 18th – was asked if everyone in the group had been comfortable with the outcome.

“I think so, yeah,” McIlroy added. “I’m comfortable. I think that’s the most important thing.

“I feel like I’m one of the most conscientious golfers out here, so if I feel like I’ve done something wrong, it’ll play on my conscience for the rest of the tournament.

“I’m a big believer in karma and if you do something wrong, I feel like it’s going to come around and bite you at some point.

“I obviously don’t try to do anything wrong out there, and play by the rules and do the right thing. I feel like I obviously did that those two drops.”

Ireland’s Séamus Power is also in action in Florida and is on one-under through five at time of writing. He too has started on the back nine, and has picked up a birdie on the 11th.

Shane Lowry is one-under through two.

– Additional reporting by Press Association

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!