Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 4 December 2021
Advertisement

McIlroy's chances of glory at Hero World Challenge ruined by quadruple bogey

McIlroy is 18th after three rounds of the tournament in the Bahamas.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,856 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5620700
Image: Fernando Llano
Image: Fernando Llano

RORY MCILROY HIT a quadruple bogey nine on the par-5 eleventh this evening as his hopes of winning the Hero World Challenge disappeared.

The Ulsterman started his round poorly – getting a bogey on the par-4 first before solidity followed as he had nine pars in a row.

Then came the 11th – a pure disaster, when he signed for a nine on a par-5. While he followed up with birdies on 13 and 15, the fact remained that by the time he was back in the clubhouse he was 14 shots behind leader Collin Morikawa.

Remember it is only two days ago that McIlroy was tied for the lead in this tournament when he was saying he wished “it was the end of March,”after he signed for a 6-under 66.

After a rough week at Whistling Straits in the Ryder Cup, he has bounced back, to lead the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after 68 holes until a bad break led to a sloppy finish as Morikawa passed him by.

And then on a warm and blustery day in the Bahamas on Thursday, he had six birdies and chipped in for eagle on the reachable par-4 14th for another good start.

But even that day was far from perfect, a double bogey on the par-5 ninth when he hit his second shot into the water. Today was worse, though, a quadruple bogey to finish his hopes of winning as he dropped from an overnight position of eighth to be placed 18th.

Morikawa, the in-form player on tour, leads by five from Brooks Koepka. Morikawa signed for a 64 after shooting a 68 and a 66 in his opening two rounds.

Morikawa has already had an eventful 2021, winning his second major, starring in the Ryder Cup and then winning the Race to Dubai.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

If he wins here then he become the No. 1 player in the world for the first time.

He looks like doing so although the chasing field contains some big hitters including Tony Finau who is in a tie for third, along with Patrick Reed, Victor Hovland, Daniel Berger and Sam Burns.

Burns was motoring well, and had closed the gap to two shots on Morikawa before he dropped three shots in his final two holes.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie