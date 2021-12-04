McIlroy's chances of glory at Hero World Challenge ruined by quadruple bogey

RORY MCILROY HIT a quadruple bogey nine on the par-5 eleventh this evening as his hopes of winning the Hero World Challenge disappeared.

The Ulsterman started his round poorly – getting a bogey on the par-4 first before solidity followed as he had nine pars in a row.

Then came the 11th – a pure disaster, when he signed for a nine on a par-5. While he followed up with birdies on 13 and 15, the fact remained that by the time he was back in the clubhouse he was 14 shots behind leader Collin Morikawa.

Remember it is only two days ago that McIlroy was tied for the lead in this tournament when he was saying he wished “it was the end of March,”after he signed for a 6-under 66.

After a rough week at Whistling Straits in the Ryder Cup, he has bounced back, to lead the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after 68 holes until a bad break led to a sloppy finish as Morikawa passed him by.

Moving day for Collin Morikawa.



He's now T2 at -11.

And then on a warm and blustery day in the Bahamas on Thursday, he had six birdies and chipped in for eagle on the reachable par-4 14th for another good start.

But even that day was far from perfect, a double bogey on the par-5 ninth when he hit his second shot into the water. Today was worse, though, a quadruple bogey to finish his hopes of winning as he dropped from an overnight position of eighth to be placed 18th.

Morikawa, the in-form player on tour, leads by five from Brooks Koepka. Morikawa signed for a 64 after shooting a 68 and a 66 in his opening two rounds.

Morikawa has already had an eventful 2021, winning his second major, starring in the Ryder Cup and then winning the Race to Dubai.

If he wins here then he become the No. 1 player in the world for the first time.

He looks like doing so although the chasing field contains some big hitters including Tony Finau who is in a tie for third, along with Patrick Reed, Victor Hovland, Daniel Berger and Sam Burns.

Last 5 holes for Sam Burns:



Eagle

Birdie

Birdie

Birdie

Birdie pic.twitter.com/VLGieLWUaO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 4, 2021

Burns was motoring well, and had closed the gap to two shots on Morikawa before he dropped three shots in his final two holes.